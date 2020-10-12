Rolla Rural Fire Protection District is advising residents to avoid burning outside due to current weather conditions.

In a Facebook post on Monday, the fire department said fire weather conditions are setting up for rapid fire spread, and the safest thing to do is to refrain from any outside burning.

The National Weather Service forecast office in Springfield issued a red flag warning for portions of southwest Missouri and southeast Kansas Monday afternoon due to low afternoon humidity, gusty northwest winds of 25-35 mph and dry conditions.

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Rolla on Monday, stating elevated fire conditions would persist throughout the week.