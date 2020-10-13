Go inside a home at the Pointe @ Broken Arrow, a new development on Shawnee Bend.

When Brian and Lisa Ketcham started spending more time working from home a few months ago, they decided to reevaluate where “home” would be.

With their full-time residence in Omaha, Nebraska, the couple has been coming to Lake of the Ozarks since they were first married and have owned a second home at the Lake since 2009. When Brian started working remotely from their Lake home in mid-April due to COVID-19, and with some free time on their hands, they decided to reach out to their realtor to start looking at different Lake properties.

“We initially didn’t have a strong intention to move, but the market was picking up and we ended up finding the ideal situation for us,” Brian said.

Realtor and family friends Conda and Cody Davidson lead them to The Pointe @ Broken Arrow, a new development on Shawnee Bend. Made up of luxury, maintenance-free villas, the construction, unique design, impressive view and outdoor space created within the development made it an easy sell. They put their Lake home on the market and made an offer on a villa that was already under construction.

“The whole COVID-19 situation and spending more time at the Lake this year provided a lot of time for reflection about what we wanted to do next, as well as thinking about retirement options,” Brian said. “Previously we were not sure if we wanted to retire in Florida or some other place, but we are now pretty certain we will retire at the Lake. This home fits very well with that thought.”



About the homeowners

The Ketcham’s full-time residence is in Omaha, Neb. Brian is the Chief Financial Officer for Lindsay Corporation and Lisa is a homemaker who teaches piano and is also involved with non-profit organizations. They first vacationed at Lake of the Ozarks before they had kids. Once they had children, they stayed at Tan-Tar-A each year and rented condominiums before purchasing their own at the Ledges in 2009. In 2013 they bought a house in the St. Moritz subdivision at the 26-mile marker.

“Our entire family has always loved coming to the Lake. We have some friends from Omaha that we vacationed with for a few years and they ended up purchasing a second home at the Lake as well,” Brian said.

The Ketcham’s have three adult children: Lindsay is married to Dustin and lives in Lincoln, Neb.; Nick lives in Omaha and is engaged to Liz (they will be married in October); and Bailey lives in St. Joseph.

The family loves to visit the Lake year-round. They enjoy dining at local restaurants and finding new ones to try, spending the afternoon swimming and floating, and relaxing with the beautiful Lake scenery.

“We always comment about how nice the people are at the Lake,” Brian said. “We have encountered a number of different people over the years and we always enjoy the friendliness and openness of the people.”





