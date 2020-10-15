Zachariah and Jakob Riedel, fifteen year old brothers, reached a lifetime goal of earning their Eagle Scout badge, and had a Court of Honor ceremony October 4th, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Camdenton.

Zachariah and Jakob Riedel, fifteen year old brothers, reached a lifetime goal of earning their Eagle Scout badge, and had a Court of Honor ceremony October 4th, at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Camdenton.

They are the sons of Scott Riedel, a retired US Army Chaplain, and current scoutmaster of the troop, and Susan, the boy’s mother.

Zachariah and Jakob are members’s of Troop 29, in the Frontier District of the Ozarks Trails Council of the Boy Scouts of America, and are chartered to St. Bernadette Catholic Church in Hermitage.

To earn the rank of Eagle, a scout must earn at least 21 merit badges, and demonstrate leadership and community service by organizing and carrying out an Eagle project.

Zachariah earned 37 merit badges, is currently the senior patrol leader of the troop, and for his Eagle project made a nature trail at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Camdenton.

Jakob earned 38 merit badges, is currently the assistant patrol leader as well as the chaplain’s aide for the troop. For his Eagle project he created the state’s fourth permanent orienteering course at Truman Lake Mountain Bike State Park in Warsaw.

Both boys are 15, homeschooled, and are actively involved with their Boy Scout troop, Elevate Students youth group at Calvary Lake Ozark, Padea home school co op, and Young Life Lake of the Ozarks. They attend First Baptist Church of Lebanon.

The fact that a boy is an Eagle Scout has always carried with it a special significance, not only in scouting, but also for the young man as he enters higher education, business, industry, and community service. Only about 5% of all Boy Scouts earn the rank of Eagle Scout.