Springfield police continue to investigate the shooting death of a man who was killed over the weekend.

SPRINGFIELD — Springfield police continue to investigate the shooting death of a man who was killed over the weekend.

Police say 39-year-old Tyric Calhoun was found in the backyard of a home at around 4 a.m. Sunday. He had suffered gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been made.

Calhoun's death was the 21st violent death in Springfield this year, police say. Fifteen have been classified as homicides, one was classified as manslaughter, one was ruled justified, and three others remain under investigation.