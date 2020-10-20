An Eldon man was injured Monday afternoon when his vehicle struck several trees on Anderson Hollow Road, just east of 50 Acres Lane in Camden County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 39-year-old Kaleb Henson was heading north in a 2013 Ford F350 when his vehicle struck two trees and came to rest against a third tree. Henson received minor injuries and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital by Camden County EMS.

The vehicle had moderate damage and was driven from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Department in its response.