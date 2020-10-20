Missouri Walnut LLC, Neosho, announced plans to trim 60 jobs from their local operation by mid to late December.

In a statement issued by the company, Missouri Walnut explains the action:

"In 2018 and 2019 Missouri Walnut Group invested $50 million to automate our operations. In 2020 we have begun to see those efficiencies finally take hold and we are on pace to have a record year and we expect this growth to bring a new record in 2021. These investments come in our finishing operations as we continue to build our world-wide reputation for quality. With the increased use of technology and automation we have created a need for higher skilled and higher paid workers while requiring fewer lower skilled workers.

At the same time, though, we have made the difficult decision to close our log sawing operations effective at the end of December, 2020. The log sawing operation has been an integral part of our success over the years but our board has determined that we need to focus on our core competencies. This will also allow us to enhance our strong relationships with our key suppliers.

We appreciate your support and look forward to continuing our wonderful relationship."

The 60 jobs are approximately one third of the total workforce.

Missouri Walnut LLC is located at 11417 Oak Road, Neosho.