Residents can show off their carved Jack-O'-Lanterns by entering them into the library's pumpkin carving contest.

Jack-O’-Lanterns will be on display Friday from 6 p.m to 8 p.m. in front of Rolla Public Library, at 900 N. Pine St., in Rolla, and can be picked up the following day. The winner will receive a gift certificate for a pie at A Slice of Pie, according to the library's Facebook post for the event.

To register, call the library at 573-364-2604 or register at https://docs.google.com/.../1FAIpQLSfSzX8I5nV.../viewform...

Community members are invited to stop by the library to get a treat and vote for their favorite pumpkins.