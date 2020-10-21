George Cramer, 85, of Hiawatha passed away on Friday October 16, 2020. A funeral service will be held at First Assembly of God on Saturday October 24, 2020 starting at 11am with visitation starting at 10am. Private burial at Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery.

George Daniel Cramer was born April 28, 1935 in Neosho, Missouri; the son of Elmer and Myrtle (Mayfield) Cramer. He attended a country school and then went to Neosho High School where he played football and ran track. He then continued on to the University of Missouri and lettered in football. George earned a degree in civil engineering. After college he joined his brothers in Iowa as a partner in the family bridge building business. Some of the major projects include all of the downtown river bridges including the 5 and 1 dam and the Edgewood road bridge. After a lifetime of bridge building he wintered in Naples Florida where he fished with his friends and rode his bicycle. George was united in marriage to Irene Reece on November 21, 1958 in Creston, Iowa. From this union there was born four children. He was a member of the First Assembly of God Church in Cedar Rapids for 57 years. He was also a member of the Otter Creek Lion’s Club.

Those left to honor George’s memory are his wife Irene; his children Sherri O’Neal of Spring Hill, TN; Shawn Hauskins of Hiawatha, IA; Daniel (Teresa) Cramer of Grimes, IA; and Matthew (Robin) Cramer of Urbandale, IA; two brother Dallas (Delores) Cramer of Stockton, MO and Don (Janine) Cramer of Waukee, IA; 15 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren.

George was preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, two brothers, a son-in-law, one grandchild and one great grandchild.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be sent to First Assembly of God Church, Isaac Newton Christian Academy, or Otter Creek Lions Club.

