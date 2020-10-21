Missouri Republican Senator Roy Blunt met with Judge Amy Coney Barrett on Wednesday, stating he will vote in favor of her confirmation to the Supreme Court.

“Everything that happened in the hearing only intensified my belief that she’ll be a great justice on the Supreme Court and I look forward to supporting her next week and seeing her sworn in shortly after that,” Blunt said at the meeting.

Blunt previously supported Barrett’s confirmation to the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. The Senate is planning to vote on Barrett’s confirmation to the Supreme Court on Monday.