The Women in Business group will help women in business and business leaders move their organizations and careers to the next level at a “Telling Your Story” seminar offered by the Small Business Development Center at Missouri University of Science and Technology.

The virtual seminar will be held noon-1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17. The webinar is free, but registration is required. Visit bit.ly/story-SBDC to register.

The event will focus on how anyone can better articulate a story or form an “elevator pitch” and features guest speaker Jessica L. Schroer, storytelling and marketing expert, and founder of The Hummingbird Group, a consulting firm that focuses on supporting nonprofit organizations and small businesses.

“How you tell your story is important,” says Schroer. “But having the confidence to articulate your successes will empower you to ask for the referral, close the sale, get the promotion or move your business to the next level.”

Schroer has more than two decades of marketing and advertising experience from working with companies, including Anheuser-Busch, Muscular Dystrophy Association, Burger King and the U.S. Army. Schroer is currently the marketing director at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, Missouri.

In addition to the guest speaker, the seminar introduces the launch of a Women in Business program to spotlight people’s achievements. Attendees will also have time to virtually connect with others and network. While the seminar is focused on women, anyone may attend.

The seminar is hosted by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC), the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) St. Louis District Office, Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Women in Business Group.

Missouri S&T’s SBDC provides business counseling and assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in the areas of management, new business creation, business acquisition, business sales, marketing, financial analysis, human resources, operations management, succession planning and technology commercialization. Most services are provided at no cost.

SBDC is a University of Missouri Extension partner and part of the Missouri SBDC statewide network, which is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information about workshops, resources and programs offered by Missouri S&T’s SBDC, visit ecodevo.mst.edu.