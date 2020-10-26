Fay Howard Reitz, Jr., 84, passed away Saturday, October 17.

Fay Howard Reitz, Jr., 84, passed away Saturday, October 17. Fay was born on May 14, 1936 to Fay H. Reitz, Sr. and Myrtle (Johnson) Reitz in Newport, Rhode Island. Fay grew up on the east coast and after his father’s naval retirement the family returned to Iowa. Fay began working for the Iowa Department of Transportation out of high school and enlisted in the US Marine Corp. He proudly served and was forever loyal to the Marines and was active in the Marines Reserve League as well as all other military/veteran organizations throughout his life. Fay was introduced to Janice Carlson through his sister Gloria and the two were married on November 7, 1959 and have spent 60 years together. They welcomed son Duane in 1960 and daughter Debra in 1961. Fay continued his career at the Iowa DOT in Ames as the Manager for Information and Data Processing for 41 years until his retirement. Fay and Jan started a new chapter in life leaving Boone IA and moving to The Lake of the Ozarks in 1999. Fay was a devout family man and cherished the time he spent with his family and grandsons Aaron and Andrew at the lake, various fishing trips and all of their activities. Fay formed many lasting and close friendships at the lake and was always ready to enjoy the camaraderie of friends and family for happy hour.

Fay was preceded in death by his parents Fay and Myrtle, sister Gloria Thacker. He is survived by his wife Jan Reitz of Camdenton MO, son Duane Reitz (Bob Wiederholt), daughter Debra Gans (Ken) all of Camdenton MO, and brother Gary (Chris) Reitz of Tucson, AZ., grandson Aaron Walker(Olivia Til) of Rogers AK, and Andrew Gans of Norwich CT.

Fay was a man of strong faith, belief in God and in his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He and Jan were committed members of their local church who supported them greatly over the years. The family requests in lieu of flowers, all memorial contributions and remembrances be directed to the New Life Church of the Nazarene, 135 Bear Paw Road, Camdenton, MO 65020. Online condolences may be left at www.alleeholmanhowe.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Allee-Holman-Howe Funeral Home, Camdenton, Missouri.