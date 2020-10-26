From kids' costume contests to adult-only events, check out our list of Halloween events being held at Lake of the Ozarks.

With so many Halloween events happening this week in the Lake area, you are going to need to do some planning. Here's our complete list of what's going on for a spooky-good time.



The Cave Pumpkin Patch

The Cave Pumpkin Patch is open weekends only (through November 1) from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Enjoy the cave, playground, sand boxes, photo ops, ladder balls, a covered bridge, ping pong, basketball hoops, hay rides, straw bale climb, mini golf, corn toss, and lots of other games that are all included in the admission price. Admission is $6/person and free for kids ages 2 and younger (cash only).

Other activities including water balloons, paintballs, ice cream, and pumpkin painting is available for a small fee.

Located at 123 Swinging Bridges Road in Brumley.



Haunted House

The Zombie Wasteland Haunted House is open every Friday and Saturday from 7 p.m.-12 a.m. Cost is $25/person. There are six different attractions: Zombie Wasteland, Bigtop of Terror, Atrophy Asylum, Hatchet Hallow, The Morgue Escape Room, and the Carnevil.

Located at 474 S. State Hwy. 7 in Camdenton.



Fall Festival

The Regalia Hotel & Conference Center is hosting a Fall Festival on weekends in October. Vendors will be on hand Saturdays from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. and Sundays from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. There will be a pumpkin patch, pony rides, games, prizes, scary movies, face painting, bounce house and more.

Bring canned food donations for The Food Bank for Central & Northeast Missouri and receive free entry, or $6 entry. Every Friday and Saturday in October Halloween movies will be shown outside starting at 7 p.m. Wear your scary costume and bring a blanket.

On October 30 & 31, Spookstock 12 will be held inside with the Greatful Dead Experience, The Schwag, Kiss Tribute Band, Black Sabbath Tribute Band and electronic dance music. A massive light show, costume contest, vendor village, flow artists, and live painters will also be a part of the program.



Pumpkin Patch

Mecca Farms in Roach (425 Delmar Dr.) is open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thousands of pumpkin seeds were planted earlier this year in anticipation of the fall event. Most pumpkins are 50 cents per pound with a maximum charge of $7.

The 180 acre farm has a petting zoo, 150-foot slide, hay bales, a corn dig pit, face painting, an obstacle course, a maze walk and other games. Admission is $7 and includes all activities. Children 2 and under are free.



Ghost Walk

Stark Caverns is hosting a ghost walk this month. This fun new guided tour will feature ghost stories and terrifying tales told inside the cave. Led by one light, guests will explore the dark twists and turns of both the underground caverns and the human mind. Reservations are required in advance and can be booked online at www.StarkCaverns.com.



Haunted House & Trick or Treat

The Linn Creek Trunk or Treat and Haunted House will take place October 30 at City Hall from 6-8 p.m. Multiple decorated cars will be parked ready for trick or treaters. Free face painting will be offered. Sanitation stations will be set up and only single family/group will be allowed in the Haunted House at a time.



Halloween Party

La Roca Club in Osage Beach will host an adults-only Halloween party October 30 at 7:30 p.m. Cost is $10 at the door. Dance lesson is at 8 p.m. and a costume contest will be held during the evening. RSVP to 573-348-0773.



The Haunted Holler

Shoot zombies with paintballs and walk through the Haunted House on October 30 & 31 at the Haunted Holler at Fort 54 Paintball. Cost is $10 for the Haunted House and $10 for the zombie shoot. Hours are 7 p.m.-midnight. Located at 651 Hiland Circle, down Hw. 42.



Hy-Vee Halloween

Every year, Hy-Vee in Osage Beach turns their parking lot into a trick-or-treating maze. From 3-6 p.m. on October 31, kids can visit booths set up by local businesses who will be passing out candy and other goodies. Businesses can sponsor a booth for $100. Proceeds go to the Dream Factory and Wonderland Camp. Cost is $2 per child to enter the maze.



Spook Night

The Sunrise Beach Little Theater is hosting a Halloween Spook Night October 31 from 5-7 p.m. A free evening of trick or treat for the family by costumed characters inside the community center. Social distancing will be practiced and treats will be handed to children by gloved and masked SBLT members.



Haunted Hayride

Franky & Louie’s in Sunrise Beach is hosting a Trick Yer’ Trailer Haunted Hayride on October 31. There will be a pumpkin painting contest, kids’ costume contest, and a haunted hayride through the campground. Begins at 2 p.m.



Halloween Pub Crawl

Bars in Gravois Mills team up for this annual pub crawl held October 31. Ride the short bus to Tony G’s, Furry Taco, Hillbilly, 10-42 Bar & Que and Lake Burger.



Trick or Treat

Woods in Lake Ozark will be celebrating Halloween October 31 from 12-4 p.m. Treats for kids, and pet adoption presented by the Dogwood Animal Shelter.



Halloween on the Strip

Trick or treating will be held at participating businesses along the Bagnell Dam Strip from 2-4 p.m. on October 31. Kids under 18 can stop by Old Time Photos to be entered into a costume contest.



Adult Halloween Party

Halloween at the Horny Toad will be held October 31 from 7-11:30 p.m. Take part in the costume contest and spooky drink specials. DJ Lou Diesel will provide entertainment. Free to attend.



Halloween Costume Party

Tucker’s Shuckers on the Bagnell Dam Strip will be hosting an adult Halloween party starting at 9 p.m. on October 31. A $1,000 Tucker’s Shuckers gift card will be given to the best costume of the night. DJ LoFoSho will be playing music and there will be a free cheeseburger and corndog buffet.



Trunk or Treat

Lake Valley Golf Club in Camdenton will host a Trunk or Treat event October 31 from 4-7 p.m. Walk the course, get candy, and a cup of hot cocoa.



Trunk or Treat

Kent Memorial Lutheran Church in Sunrise Beach will host the annual Truck or Treat event from 5-7 p.m. on October 31.



Kids’ Halloween Costume Contest

The Malted Monkey in Lake Ozark will host a Kids’ Halloween Costume Contest on October 31. From 2-4 p.m. there will be trick or treating, games and the costume contest at 4 p.m.



Blacklight Party

High Noon Pub & Grill is hosting a Halloween Blacklight Party from 9 p.m. -1 a.m. October 31. Video DJ, VDJ Man, a spooky light show, and other entertainment will be held.



Halloween Party

Ozark Yacht Club will host a family Halloween party on the beach October 31 from 4-7 p.m. Face painting, games, treats, food and other entertainment.