Rolla's Environmental Services Department said the last day for 2020 hazardous household waste drop-offs at the Recycling Center is Wednesday, Nov. 7.

Residents should call the office at 573-364-6933 to make an appointment.

Also, the last day the department will be loading mulch for the year will be Wednesday, Nov. 7, weather permitting. Residents can load their own mulch anytime they'd like. No heavy equipment is allowed. These services will resume in March of 2021, according to the department.

The recycling center is located at 2141 Old St James Road, in Rolla.