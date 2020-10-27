Francis TwoHearts, 74, of Poplar, Mont., formerly of the Fort Totten, ND, area passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Poplar Hospital.

Francis TwoHearts, 74, of Poplar, Mont., formerly of the Fort Totten, ND, area passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at the Poplar Hospital. A procession to Fort Totten will leave from City Plaza in Devils Lake at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday for Seven Dolors Catholic Church in Fort Totten. Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until 12 noon with Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Francis will be laid to rest in St. Jerome’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Fort Totten. Francis TwoHearts, son of Rachael (Smith) and Michael TwoHearts Sr., was born on Jan. 28, 1946, in Devils Lake, ND. He grew up on the Spirit Lake Nation, attending school in Maddock, ND, and Oberon, ND, and later continued his education at the United Tribes Technical College in Bismarck, ND. As a young adult, he lived for a time in Portland, Oregon. He returned to the Fort Totten area and worked at various jobs for the Spirit Lake Tribe. He was united in marriage to Laverne Dupree and they were blessed with sons, Corey, Terry, Francis Jr., daughter, Nanette and a grandson, Joseph who they raised from birth. Francis later married Katie Ross and they established their home in Fort Totten. At the time of his death, Francis called MT his home where he had lived for several years. He was so happy to be living close to his children and grandchildren who meant the world to him. In his younger years, you would often see Francis playing basketball or pool with friends. He also loved driving around the countryside listening to his favorite Country/Western music on the radio. With a heavy heart and much sadness we say goodbye to another one of the Two Hearts family. But we will cherish in our hearts, the good times, the fun times we had with our dear dad, grandpa, great-grandpa, brother, uncle, nephew, cousin and friend. Francis’ loving family include; his children, Corey TwoHearts, Terry TwoHearts, Nanette TwoHearts; and grandson, Joseph “Sonny” TwoHearts; many precious grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters, Caroly WalkingEagle, Patty TwoHearts, Cathy TwoHearts and Becky TwoHearts; brothers, Julius Cletus TwoHearts, Bernard TwoHearts and Isaac TwoHearts; aunt, Cora Rose Sherman Iceman; many niece and nephews and their families. He went home to his Lord and those who preceded him in death; his parents; grandparents; son, Francis TwoHearts Jr.; sisters, Julia TwoHearts, Anne Mae TwoHearts and a sister in infancy; brothers, John TwoHearts, Jerome TwoHearts, Michael TwoHearts Jr., David Ronald TwoHearts, Tim TwoHearts, Norman TwoHearts and a brother in infancy; and many beloved nieces and nephews. Casket Bearers will be: Joseph “Joe Cool” Cavanaugh, Robert “Robbie” Cavanaugh, Delmer Iceman, Michael Lee Smith, Brian McKay and Raybert “Rocky” Littlewind. Honorary Bearers will be: Roger Yankton, Robert Charboneau Sr., Robert McKay, Oliver Gourd Sr., John Chaske, Dallas Littlewind Sr., Betty Lou Smith, Myra Cavanaugh, Gaylene Littlewind, Butch Cavanaugh, Charlie Walker and the late Demus MacDonald. If we forgot to name someone, it was not intentional. Your friendship was very special to Francis. God Bless You One and All.