The Meramec Regional Planning Commission is seeking survey responses from all Missouri Department of Natural Resources wastewater permit holders in the Meramec Region.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission is currently conducting a feasibility study of wastewater treatment operations in the region through a grant awarded by Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

The feasibility study seeks to discover if cost savings are attainable by sharing licensed operators. Many of the commission’s rural communities struggle with having to hire and train individuals to operate wastewater systems. Due to very small systems and small budgets, offering even part-time employment can be prohibitive to retaining trained staff, according to the Meramec Regional Planning Commission in a release.

In order to provide a detailed cost savings analysis, the Meramec Regional Planning Commission needs wastewater systems to fill out the survey completely.

According to the commission in a news release Tuesday, the survey is brief and gathers information on the system, the operator and the cost burden for operating and training.

The hope is that with adequate responses a plan can be developed in order to save systems money and reduce down time without certified operators. The survey is available on the Meramec Regional Planning Commission’s typeform website at https://mrpcsurveys.typeform.com/to/egU9n68J.

Residents who have questions or need a paper copy of the survey, should contact Tammy Snodgrass at the Meramec Regional Planning Commission at 573-265-2993 or by email at tsnodgrass@meramecregion.org.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission is a voluntary council of governments serving Crawford, Dent, Gasconade, Maries, Osage, Phelps, Pulaski and Washington counties and their respective cities. Gasconade County Presiding Commissioner Larry Miskel serves as chairman of the board. Commission staff offer preparation and administration, housing assistance, transportation planning, environmental planning, ordinance codification, business loans and other services to member communities.