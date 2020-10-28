Due to changes in the Missouri State High School Activities Association’s rules, school districts in Missouri will no longer be permitted to livestream postseason games on their own platforms.

Rolla School District will post links on the Bulldog Athletic website for all championship games when available, the district said.

The Rolla varsity football team’s scheduled game vs. Capital City on Friday can be viewed at https://mshsaa.tv/?B=203682. There will be a $10 fee to view the game.

The district apologizes for any inconvenience and plans to continue to livestream as many home, regular-season games as possible.