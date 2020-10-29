Free testing now available for symptomatic students and staff.

Rolla 31 School District recently received 5,000 free point-of-care COVID-19 tests from the state to serve symptomatic students and staff members.

State officials began shipping antigen test kits to public and private schools across Missouri Monday.

The Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education said nearly 330 districts applied to participate in Missouri’s BinaxNOW Antigen Testing Program for K-12 school systems, requesting nearly 583,000 test kits for use among symptomatic students and school personnel.

The tests are anterior nasal swabs placed about one-half inch inside each nostril to determine if there is an active infection with SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Results from the rapid tests are obtained in 15 minutes.

According to a news release from Rolla School District, the implementation of this testing method will hopefully allow students and staff to return to school more quickly with negative test results since both staffing and physical space requirements are limited in district buildings.

Your Community Health Center in Rolla has agreed to administer the tests for the district at the health center’s testing tent, located at 1081 E. 18th St., next to Regal Forum Theater.

The testing tent is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. There is no need to call ahead for an appointment.

In a release on Wednesday, Rolla School District said symptomatic students and staff members are encouraged to test before attending school to minimize exposure in the buildings. Those who present symptoms to the school nursing offices during the day will be given the option to visit Your Community Health Center or any other of the district’s community providers for testing.

Tests administered at Your Community Health Center will have no out-of-pocket costs for the student or staff member. Still, any insurance or Medicaid coverage will need to be presented at the time of the visit to reimburse the health center for procedural costs. Rolla School District said questions regarding testing for staff and students can be sent to Communications@rolla31.org.