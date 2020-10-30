Jerry Bryan Davis was born July 10, 1925 in Kansas City, Missouri, the son of Louis Bryan and Zella (Kenney) Davis. He entered into rest on October 29, 2020 in Seneca, Missouri, following a short illness at the age of 95. Jerry served his country in the U.S. Coast Guard during WW II, Nov. 18, 1943-May 29, 1946. He worked for the U.S. Postal service as a letter carrier and clerk. He enjoyed being a fireman, helping people, he loved the Lord and was member of the First Presbyterian Church in Neosho. Jerry was a member of the Masonic Lodge, American Legion, Abou Ben Adhem Shrine Club and the Scottish Rite. Jerry married Gloria Marye Steinman and she preceded him in death on December 24, 2002. He is survived by three children, Marye J. Miller of Neosho, Tracy L. Hurlburt and husband, Tom of Neosho and Mark R. Davis of Neosho; five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and one great great grandchildren. In addition to his wife and parents, he is preceded in death by a brother, Charles E. Davis. Funeral services for Jerry Davis will be held on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10 am at the Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. Interment will follow in the Neosho IOOF Cemetery and serving as pallbearers will be Tom Hurlburt, Kris Elbert, Michael Elbert, Jon Carroll, Jim Perkins and Mark Kalmbach. The family will receive friends at a time of visitation, Monday evening from 5 to 6 pm at the Clark Funeral Home, Neosho. Contributions in memory of Jerry may be made to the Neosho Senior Center, c/o Clark Funeral Home, PO Box 66; Neosho, MO 64850.

