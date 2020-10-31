Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people earlier this month in a southwest Missouri home as a possible murder-suicide.

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of two people earlier this month in a southwest Missouri home as a possible murder-suicide.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that a search warrant shows that Greene County sheriff's deputies were dispatched Oct. 11 to a home southwest of the Springfield city limits when a neighbor became concerned. The home's garage door was open, the dogs were barking and the mother and son who lived there were unreachable.

Deputies entered the home after looking through a window and seeing a woman lying unresponsive on a bed. They then found a man dead in the living room with a shotgun on the floor next to him.

Deputy Jason Winston, spokesman for the sheriff's office, said Thursday that the case is still active but it is being investigated as a murder-suicide. The names of the man and woman weren't immediately released.