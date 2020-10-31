A Versailles woman was seriously injured Friday afternoon after her vehicle struck a tree in Morgan County.

Jennifer K. Lawson, 43, was driving her 1995 Dodge Intrepid on Alum Springs Rd. north of Kickapp Rd. when she failed to negotiate a right curve causing the vehicle to travel off the left side of the road. Lawson overcorrected, causing the vehicle to return to the road only to travel off the right side. The vehicle stopped after striking a tree.

Lawson was seriously injured and was transported to Lake Regional Hospital. The vehicle was totaled. She was not wearing a safety device at the time of the accident.