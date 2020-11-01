Kindred at Home completed their annual Trick ‘R Read book drive to raise book donations for the Community Partnership’s Capable Kids and early childhood development programs.

Kindred at Home Patient Care Coordinator Dakota Stoops said: "This year we weren't really sure what was going to happen with the pandemic happening, and trying to make sure the books were properly sterilized so they could be given out.

“When we were given the final confirmation we only had a week this year instead of the usual month to take in book donations, but somehow between the team, and our great community, we were able to pull it off.”

Stoops, a registered nurse, said the book drive took in a total of 459 books in 2020, which was a significant uptick from years prior.

“On a good year we have had close to 100,” Stoops said. “It truly felt like our community was needing a good cause to rally behind, and they did that and more.”

Kindred at Home, in Rolla, completed the annual book drive for the Community Partnership on Oct. 29.