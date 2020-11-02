New, unwrapped toys will be donated to a local organization.

Menards, in Rolla, announced it is serving as a toy drive drop site to put smiles on the faces of less fortunate children in the community.

The home improvement store has a drop box near the exit door to collect new and unwrapped presents through the end of November.

Menards in Rolla also joins a growing tradition in the Midwest for more than 50 years, where residents can experience the magic of Christmas by visiting the Enchanted Forest at Menards, located at 1601 Westside Drive, in Rolla.

According to the home improvement store, it’s been an unusual year for everyone, and a visit to the Menards Enchanted Forest might be a way for families to get into the holiday spirit while restoring the wonder of Christmas. Kids of all ages will have the opportunity to view decorated trees, colorful lights, holiday displays and Christmas decor that make up the Enchanted Forest.

Menards in Rolla is open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.