Leroy Bernard Spiker Jr., 76 of Neosho, MO died Friday October 23, 2020 due to complications from covid 19.

Leroy was born to Leroy Sr. and Agnes ( Paczynski) Spiker on December 30, 1943.

Leroy was united in marriage to Michelle Badde. They had Victoria, Travis and Lance. They later divorced.

Leroy is survived by his sons Travis(Shanda) Spiker of Fort Dodge, Ia and Lance Spiker of Wakon, Ia along with 4 grand children and 2 great grand children.

Leroy is proceeded in death by his daughter Victoria, in infancy and both his parents.

There will be a graveside memorial at Evergreen Cemetery in Prairie Du Chein for family at a later date.