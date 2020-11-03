Donald Richard (Bub) Heldt passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Eventide Nursing Home in Devils Lake, ND, after a brief illness. He was 91.

Donald Richard (Bub) Heldt passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Eventide Nursing Home in Devils Lake, ND, after a brief illness. He was 91. Services will be held Friday, Nov. 6 at 2:30 p.m. at Gilbertson Funeral Home in Devils Lake with burial in the Devils Lake Cemetery. Donald and his twin sister, Donna, were born on a farm north of Sarles, ND, on July 23, 1929. When he was eight, his family moved to a farm south of town. This would become his home for many years to come. Donald graduated from Sarles High School in 1947 and attended Valley City College for a year. He returned to Sarles and to begin his life-long career farming the family property. He and his father farmed together for over 60 years. Donald was a member of the Elks. After retiring from farming, he remained in Sarles until he moved to Devils Lake in 1994. Donald was a man of few words but was loved by all that knew him. Donald is preceded in death by; his parents, Alex and Muriel (Doty) Heldt; and brother-in-law, Joseph Schramm. He is survived by; his sister, Donna Heldt Schramm; niece, Julie Braly and her husband, Locke; great-nephew, Adams Braly; and great-niece, Elisabeth Braly, all of Houston, Texas. Donald is also survived by; his “adopted” North Dakota family, Chad and Terri Haberstroh and their daughters, Catherine, Tiffany, Denielle, Crystal and their families. Memorials may be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice.