Zelda “Faye” Overby, 82, of Spearfish passed away peacefully Tuesday Oct. 20, 2020, at Rolling Hills Healthcare in Belle Fourche, SD. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, Nov. 12 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish, SD. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the service will be livestreamed for the public to view at 11 a.m. mountain time on Our Saviors Lutheran Church’s website, www.oslcspearfish.com. Inurnment will be in the family lot next to her husband, Myron, in the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Valley City, ND, at a later date. Faye was born March 31, 1938, in Lawton, ND, to Merton and Vesta Dodge. Faye spent her entire life in education. Her earliest years were spent in and around Edmore, ND, where her mother taught in country schools, sometimes even living in the back room of the rural schoolhouses. Faye followed in her mother’s footsteps and graduated from Valley City State College in 1959 with a teaching certificate and went on to receive her elementary education degree in 1971. She taught elementary school at Edwin Lowe Elementary in New Town, ND, until her retirement in 1994. In addition to teaching, she also mentored many new teachers to the district and was involved in teaching and overseeing Sunday School. While attending Valley City State College, Faye met Myron Overby. They married on June 18, 1960. After Myron’s graduation, they taught in a few different schools in North Dakota, until finally settling in New Town, in 1967. When she wasn’t teaching, Faye could be found golfing at the Edgewater Country Club, downhill skiing at Terry Peak in the Black Hills, walking at least four miles a day, or watching her beloved Minnesota Twins. Faye is survived by; her children, Michael (Candace) Overby of Spearfish, SD, Dan (Tracey) Overby of Woodinville, WA, and Marya (Willis) Roth of Renton, WA; five grandchildren, Marci Overby, Steven (Arica) Overby, Kaile Thomas, Carissa Overby and Kenny Roth; and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Myron Overby; and brother, Merton Dodge. Arrangements are under the care of the Fidler-Isburg Funeral Chapels and Isburg Crematory of Spearfish. Online condolences may be written at www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com.