An Oregon County dog breeder faces 24 state criminal charges related to her unlicensed breeding operation, according to Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt.

Schmitt's office filed 24 criminal charges and a civil action against Marlisa McAlmond of Cedar Ridge Australians.

A criminal complaint, filed last week, alleges 21 counts of animal abuse, two counts of felony property damage, and one count of canine cruelty.

Schmitt's office says McAlmond euthanized 21 dogs following an order from the Circuit Court of Oregon County that she surrender the dogs to the state.

“Working with the Missouri Department of Agriculture to enforce the Animal Care Facilities Act and shut down substandard breeders is an important function of this office," Schmitt said in a news release. "This breeder has proven time and again that she cannot responsibly breed dogs, and she must be held accountable for unnecessarily euthanizing dogs which had been transferred to the state by court order."

Schmitt is also seeking an order of contempt against McAlmond for violating terms of the consent judgment she entered into with his office and the Missouri Department of Agriculture.

The Missouri Attorney General’s Office previously filed suit against McAlmond for substandard breeding conditions and operating under an expired license, and obtained a temporary restraining order and further injunctive relief.

Despite this, McAlmond continued to breed dogs, according to Schmitt. McAlmond was ordered to surrender all dogs in her care to the Missouri Department of Agriculture, except for 20 that she was allowed to keep.

According to the probable cause statement, before the Missouri Department of Agriculture could collect the dogs from McAlmond’s care, she euthanized 10 of the state’s dogs on September 15, 2020, and 11 of the state’s dogs on September 18, 2020.

McAlmond also transferred approximately 60 dogs to numerous third parties “without the knowledge or written approval of the Department of Agriculture," according to Schmitt.

The charges were filed under the Animal Care Facilities Act.