The Fort Leonard Wood Retiree Council is scheduled to host a virtual town hall 10 a.m. Saturday.

According to Fort Leonard Wood's Public Affairs Office, the guest speaker is Col. Aaron Pitney, General Leonard Wood Army Community Hospital commander. The event will be livestreamed to the U.S. Army Fort Leonard Wood Retiree Days Facebook group, which can be found at www.facebook.com/groups/1148894405491592.

Military retirees who receive services through Fort Leonard Wood are encouraged to join the group and participate by asking any questions they may have, pertaining to the installation, during the live event.