Results posted on Election Night are unofficial. Local election authorities have two weeks after the election to report their certified results to the Missouri Secretary of State, and the Secretary's Office must certify the state results by Dec. 8, 2020.

Phelps County voters spoke and here are the results.

Precincts counted 21: 21 100%

Registered Voters: 19,611 of 29,533

Total Ballots Cast: 19,611

Total Voter Turnout: 66.4%

Phelps County Commission - District 1

Total Votes: 9,968

Name Votes Pct.

Joey Auxier, Rep

7,546 75.7%

Elizabeth A. White, Dem

2,422 24.3%

Phelps County Commission - District 2

Total Votes: 9,022

Name Votes Pct.

Gary W Hicks (i), Rep

6,393 70.86%

Kristina Leininger, Dem

2,629 29.14%

U.S House - District 8

Total Votes: 19,292

Name Votes Pct.

Jason Smith (i), Rep

13,549 70.2%

Kathy Ellis, Dem

5,289 27.4%

Tom Schmitz, Lib

454 2.4%

State House - District 62

Total Votes: 2,241

Name Votes Pct.

Bruce Sassmann, Rep

1,777 79.3%

Nancy J. Ragan, Dem

464 20.7%

State House - District 120

Total Votes: 6,180

Name Votes Pct.

Jason Chipman (i), Rep

4,680 75.7%

Theresa Schmitt, Dem

1,500 24.3%

President and Vice-President of the United States

Total Votes: 19,495

Name Votes Pct.

Donald J. Trump (i), Rep

Michael R. Pence

13,438 68.9%

Joseph R. Biden, Dem

Kamala D. Harris

5,619 28.8%

Jo Jorgensen, Lib

Jeremy Cohen

365 1.9%

Howie Hawkins, Grn

Angela Nicole Walker

54 0.3%

Don Blankenship, Cst

William Mohr

19 0.1%

Governor

Total Votes: 19,451

Name Votes Pct.

Mike Parson (i), Rep

13,371 68.7%

Nicole Galloway, Dem

5,602 28.8%

Rik Combs, Lib

403 2.1%

Jerome Howard Bauer, Grn

75 0.4%

Lieutenant Governor

Total Votes: 19,294

Name Votes Pct.

Mike Kehoe (i), Rep

13,771 71.4%

Alissia Canady, Dem

4,991 25.9%

Bill Slantz, Lib

386 2%

Kelley Dragoo, Grn

146 0.8%

Secretary of State

Total Votes: 19,261

Name Votes Pct.

John R. Ashcroft (i), Rep

13,839 71.9%

Yinka Faleti, Dem

4,828 25.1%

Carl Herman Freese, Lib

403 2.1%

Paul Lehmann, Grn

129 0.7%

Paul Venable, Cst

62 0.3%

State Treasurer

Total Votes: 19,077

Name Votes Pct.

Scott Fitzpatrick (i), Rep

13,514 70.8%

Vicki Lorenz Englund, Dem

4,997 26.2%

Nicholas Kasoff, Lib

456 2.4%

Joseph Civettini, Grn

110 0.6%

Attorney General

Total Votes: 19,161

Name Votes Pct.

Eric Schmitt (i), Rep

13,618 71.1%

Rich Finneran, Dem

4,994 26.1%

Kevin C Babcock, Lib

549 2.9%

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

(Term limits)

Total Votes: 18,946

YES

9,131 48.2%

NO

9,815 51.8%

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

(Change Redistricting Process)

Total Votes:18,993

YES

11,159 58.8%

NO

7,834 41.3%

Judicial Ballot

(Submitting to the voters whether the judges named below, whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2020, shall be retained in office for new terms.)

Missouri Supreme Court Judge

Total Votes: 17,580

Name Votes Pct.

Patricia Breckenridge

YES - 13,026 74.1% NO - 4,554 25.9%

Missouri Court of Appeals Judge, Southern District

Total Votes:17,463

Name Votes Pct.

Gary W. Lynch

YES - 13,194 75.6% NO - 4,269 24.4%

Uncontested Races

Phelps County Sheriff

Name Votes Pct.

Mike Kirn, Rep

16,613 100%

Phelps County Assessor

Name Votes Pct.

Bill Stoltz, Rep

16,905 100%

Phelps County Public Administrator

Name Votes Pct.

Dana R Sooter, Rep

16,417 100%

Phelps County Coroner

Name Votes Pct.

Ernie Coverdell, Rep

16,663 100%

Phelps County Surveyor

Name Votes Pct.

Terris L. Cates, Rep

16,476 100%

State House - District 121

Name Votes Pct.

Don Mayhew (i), Rep

7,962 100%

State House - District 142

Name Votes Pct.

Bennie Cook, Rep

895 100%