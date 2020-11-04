RDN REPORTSrdnnews@gmail.com

Wednesday

Nov 4, 2020 at 11:30 AM Nov 4, 2020 at 12:25 PM


Results posted on Election Night are unofficial. Local election authorities have two weeks after the election to report their certified results to the Missouri Secretary of State, and the Secretary's Office must certify the state results by Dec. 8, 2020.

Phelps County voters spoke and here are the results.

Precincts counted 21: 21 100%

Registered Voters: 19,611 of 29,533

Total Ballots Cast: 19,611

Total Voter Turnout: 66.4%

Phelps County Commission - District 1

Total Votes: 9,968

Name    Votes    Pct.       

Joey Auxier, Rep

7,546   75.7%

Elizabeth A. White, Dem

2,422   24.3% 

 

Phelps County Commission - District 2

Total Votes: 9,022

Name    Votes    Pct.       

Gary W Hicks (i), Rep

6,393   70.86%

Kristina Leininger, Dem

2,629   29.14% 

 

U.S House - District 8

Total Votes: 19,292

Name    Votes    Pct.

Jason Smith (i), Rep                   

13,549   70.2%

Kathy Ellis, Dem                         

5,289   27.4%

Tom Schmitz, Lib                        

454   2.4%

 

State House - District 62

Total Votes: 2,241

Name    Votes    Pct.

Bruce Sassmann, Rep                   

1,777   79.3%

Nancy J. Ragan, Dem                         

464   20.7%

 

State House - District 120

Total Votes: 6,180

Name    Votes    Pct.

Jason Chipman (i), Rep                   

4,680   75.7%

Theresa Schmitt, Dem                         

1,500   24.3%

 

President and Vice-President of the United States

Total Votes: 19,495

Name    Votes    Pct.       

Donald J. Trump (i), Rep         

Michael R. Pence

13,438   68.9%

Joseph R. Biden, Dem               

Kamala D. Harris

5,619   28.8%

Jo Jorgensen, Lib             

Jeremy Cohen

365   1.9%

Howie Hawkins, Grn

Angela Nicole Walker

54   0.3% 

Don Blankenship, Cst

William Mohr

19   0.1% 

 

Governor

Total Votes: 19,451

Name    Votes    Pct.       

Mike Parson (i), Rep             

13,371   68.7%

Nicole Galloway, Dem           

5,602   28.8%

Rik Combs, Lib

403   2.1%

Jerome Howard Bauer, Grn

75   0.4%

 

Lieutenant Governor

Total Votes: 19,294

Name    Votes    Pct.       

Mike Kehoe (i), Rep                     

13,771   71.4%

Alissia Canady, Dem                     

4,991   25.9%

Bill Slantz, Lib                

386   2%

Kelley Dragoo, Grn                      

146   0.8%

 

Secretary of State

Total Votes: 19,261

Name    Votes    Pct.       

John R. Ashcroft (i), Rep                    

13,839   71.9%

Yinka Faleti, Dem                    

4,828   25.1% 

Carl Herman Freese, Lib                   

403   2.1%

Paul Lehmann, Grn                   

129   0.7%

Paul Venable, Cst

62   0.3%

 

State Treasurer

Total Votes: 19,077

Name    Votes    Pct.       

Scott Fitzpatrick (i), Rep                     

13,514   70.8%

Vicki Lorenz Englund, Dem                     

4,997   26.2% 

Nicholas Kasoff, Lib                   

456   2.4%

Joseph Civettini, Grn                   

110   0.6% 

 

Attorney General

Total Votes: 19,161

Name    Votes    Pct.       

Eric Schmitt (i), Rep                    

13,618   71.1%

Rich Finneran, Dem                     

4,994   26.1% 

Kevin C Babcock, Lib                     

549   2.9%

 

Constitutional Amendment No. 1

(Term limits)

Total Votes: 18,946

YES                

9,131   48.2%

NO        

9,815   51.8%

 

Constitutional Amendment No. 3

(Change Redistricting Process)

Total Votes:18,993

YES

11,159   58.8%

NO

7,834   41.3%

 

Judicial Ballot

(Submitting to the voters whether the judges named below, whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2020, shall be retained in office for new terms.)

 

Missouri Supreme Court Judge

Total Votes: 17,580

Name    Votes    Pct.       

Patricia Breckenridge        

YES - 13,026   74.1%  NO - 4,554   25.9% 

 

Missouri Court of Appeals Judge, Southern District

Total Votes:17,463

Name    Votes    Pct.       

Gary W. Lynch       

YES - 13,194   75.6% NO -  4,269   24.4%

 

Uncontested Races

 

Phelps County Sheriff

Name    Votes    Pct.

Mike Kirn, Rep

16,613   100%

 

Phelps County Assessor

Name    Votes    Pct.

Bill Stoltz, Rep                   

16,905   100%

 

Phelps County Public Administrator

Name    Votes    Pct.

Dana R Sooter, Rep                   

16,417   100%

 

Phelps County Coroner

Name    Votes    Pct.

Ernie Coverdell, Rep                   

16,663   100%

 

Phelps County Surveyor

Name    Votes    Pct.

Terris L. Cates, Rep                   

16,476  100%

 

State House - District 121

Name    Votes    Pct.

Don Mayhew (i), Rep                   

7,962   100%

 

State House - District 142

Name    Votes    Pct.

Bennie Cook, Rep                   

895   100%