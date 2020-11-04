Results posted on Election Night are unofficial. Local election authorities have two weeks after the election to report their certified results to the Missouri Secretary of State, and the Secretary's Office must certify the state results by Dec. 8, 2020.
Phelps County voters spoke and here are the results.
Precincts counted 21: 21 100%
Registered Voters: 19,611 of 29,533
Total Ballots Cast: 19,611
Total Voter Turnout: 66.4%
Phelps County Commission - District 1
Total Votes: 9,968
Name Votes Pct.
Joey Auxier, Rep7,546 75.7%
Elizabeth A. White, Dem2,422 24.3%
Phelps County Commission - District 2
Total Votes: 9,022
Name Votes Pct.
Gary W Hicks (i), Rep6,393 70.86%
Kristina Leininger, Dem2,629 29.14%
U.S House - District 8
Total Votes: 19,292
Name Votes Pct.
Jason Smith (i), Rep13,549 70.2%
Kathy Ellis, Dem5,289 27.4%
Tom Schmitz, Lib454 2.4%
State House - District 62
Total Votes: 2,241
Name Votes Pct.
Bruce Sassmann, Rep1,777 79.3%
Nancy J. Ragan, Dem464 20.7%
State House - District 120
Total Votes: 6,180
Name Votes Pct.
Jason Chipman (i), Rep4,680 75.7%
Theresa Schmitt, Dem1,500 24.3%
President and Vice-President of the United States
Total Votes: 19,495
Name Votes Pct.
Donald J. Trump (i), Rep
Michael R. Pence13,438 68.9%
Joseph R. Biden, Dem
Kamala D. Harris5,619 28.8%
Jo Jorgensen, Lib
Jeremy Cohen365 1.9%
Howie Hawkins, Grn
Angela Nicole Walker54 0.3%
Don Blankenship, Cst
William Mohr19 0.1%
Governor
Total Votes: 19,451
Name Votes Pct.
Mike Parson (i), Rep13,371 68.7%
Nicole Galloway, Dem5,602 28.8%
Rik Combs, Lib403 2.1%
Jerome Howard Bauer, Grn75 0.4%
Lieutenant Governor
Total Votes: 19,294
Name Votes Pct.
Mike Kehoe (i), Rep13,771 71.4%
Alissia Canady, Dem4,991 25.9%
Bill Slantz, Lib386 2%
Kelley Dragoo, Grn146 0.8%
Secretary of State
Total Votes: 19,261
Name Votes Pct.
John R. Ashcroft (i), Rep13,839 71.9%
Yinka Faleti, Dem4,828 25.1%
Carl Herman Freese, Lib403 2.1%
Paul Lehmann, Grn129 0.7%
Paul Venable, Cst62 0.3%
State Treasurer
Total Votes: 19,077
Name Votes Pct.
Scott Fitzpatrick (i), Rep13,514 70.8%
Vicki Lorenz Englund, Dem4,997 26.2%
Nicholas Kasoff, Lib456 2.4%
Joseph Civettini, Grn110 0.6%
Attorney General
Total Votes: 19,161
Name Votes Pct.
Eric Schmitt (i), Rep13,618 71.1%
Rich Finneran, Dem4,994 26.1%
Kevin C Babcock, Lib549 2.9%
Constitutional Amendment No. 1
(Term limits)
Total Votes: 18,946
YES9,131 48.2%
NO9,815 51.8%
Constitutional Amendment No. 3
(Change Redistricting Process)
Total Votes:18,993
YES11,159 58.8%
NO7,834 41.3%
Judicial Ballot
(Submitting to the voters whether the judges named below, whose terms expire Dec. 31, 2020, shall be retained in office for new terms.)
Missouri Supreme Court Judge
Total Votes: 17,580
Name Votes Pct.
Patricia BreckenridgeYES - 13,026 74.1% NO - 4,554 25.9%
Missouri Court of Appeals Judge, Southern District
Total Votes:17,463
Name Votes Pct.
Gary W. LynchYES - 13,194 75.6% NO - 4,269 24.4%
Uncontested Races
Phelps County Sheriff
Name Votes Pct.
Mike Kirn, Rep16,613 100%
Phelps County Assessor
Name Votes Pct.
Bill Stoltz, Rep16,905 100%
Phelps County Public Administrator
Name Votes Pct.
Dana R Sooter, Rep16,417 100%
Phelps County Coroner
Name Votes Pct.
Ernie Coverdell, Rep16,663 100%
Phelps County Surveyor
Name Votes Pct.
Terris L. Cates, Rep16,476 100%
State House - District 121
Name Votes Pct.
Don Mayhew (i), Rep7,962 100%
State House - District 142
Name Votes Pct.
Bennie Cook, Rep895 100%