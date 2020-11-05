A Camdenton woman and Gravois Mill man were injured in a collision at South Business Route 5 and Highway 5 on Thursday morning.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that a 2002 Dodge 3500 being driven by Nickie Mounce, 22, of Gravois Mills, failed to yield at a stop sign and was struck by a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe being driven by 38-year-old Amy Bruck of Camdenton. Both drivers were not reported to be wearing safety devices and Bruck received serious injuries while Mounce had moderate injuries. Both were transported by Mercy EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

Both vehicles had extensive damage and were towed from the scene.