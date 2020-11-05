Rolla High School graduate, Aideen McEnaney, was recently honored with the Alumni Endowed Scholarship and the Dr. William R. Jackson Jr. Memorial Endowed Scholarship at Southern College of Optometry.

According to Southern College of Optometry, the alumni scholarship recognizes a student with a competitive GPA and Optometry Admission Test score, along with demonstrated service contributions to his or her community, college or country.

It comes with a $5,000 per year monetary award.

The Jackson scholarship was established in honor and memory of William R. Jackson, Jr., a 1952 Southern College of Optometry graduate and longtime practicing optometrist in Missouri.

It recognizes a Missouri optometry student demonstrating excellent promise in his or her studies and comes with a $4,000 per year monetary award.

McEnaney is the daughter of Joan and Sean McEnaney and the granddaughter of Joan Hennessey. She is a graduate of Rolla High School and Rockhurst University.

Each year, the college recognizes its most outstanding first-year students with scholarships to help defray the costs of their optometric education. For 2020, the college awarded 74 students approximately $650,000 for the pursuit of their Doctor of Optometry degrees.