A new Casey’s will be coming to Eagle’s Landing in Lake Ozark sometime next year.

The Lake Ozark Planning & Zoning Commission approved a site plan Wednesday evening for a 4,100-square-foot convenience store with 12 fuel pumps. It will be located across from CVS Pharmacy at Bagnell Dam Blvd. and the main entrance to Eagles’ Landing.

City staff has reviewed the preliminary plans and the Lake Ozark Fire District is working with Casey’s and Archer-Elgin officials to make sure the facility meets building codes.

“Casey’s is a well-respected company, and we’re excited about the prospects of having them join our community,” Assistant City Administrator/Community Development Director Harrison Fry said. “Lake Ozark has worked hard to create a business climate that’s attractive to new business and industry. RIS, Inc., the developer that is working directly with Casey’s, continues to work closely with the city in building out Eagles’ Landing and we appreciate their investment in our community.”

Cameron Schweiss, an engineer/architect with Archer-Elgin of Rolla, updated the P&Z Commission about preliminary plans.

He noted this is the second go-round for the Iowa-based company to consider in Lake Ozark. High infrastructure costs for the developer ended the first attempt several years ago.

There will be two entrances to Casey’s from Kestrel Lane. Schweiss said this will be a newer prototype for Casey’s with public entrances at the front and back of the building. He also noted that the layout will allow for plenty of room for vehicles trailering boats.

Schweiss anticipates Casey’s corporate and the developer will close on the land by the end of the year with construction to begin by next spring after the proper permits are secured. Casey’s has several other stores under construction for opening by late April.

He anticipates the Lake Ozark store could open by late summer 2021 or early fall if all goes well.