BILLY “BILL” J. RICKMAN

1941-2020

Billy J. "Bill" Rickman, age 79, of rural Fontana, Kansas passed away November 1, 2020 at Kansas City Hospice House, Kansas City, Missouri.

Bill was born October 8, 1941 in Carthage, Missouri. He was the son of Loyd E. and Willa (Morgan) Rickman. He graduated from Neosho High School in 1959. He attended National College in Kansas City, Missouri for one year where he was a starter on their basketball team. He continued his education at Pittsburg State University graduating with a teaching degree and business degree and later earning his master's degree.

Bill served his country in the United States Navy from August 31, 1960 until his discharge on July 31, 1964. One year and seven months of Bill's military time was spent at sea. After his honorable discharge, he served in the U. S. Naval Reserves.

Bill married Kay Badders on September 12, 1964 at Iola, Kansas. They became the parents of two children Jill and Bryan. They made their first home in Pittsburg, Kansas. They moved to Colony where Bill began his teaching and coaching career. They later moved to Chase, Kansas and then Osawatomie where they resided from 1976 until 2008. In 2008, they built a log house on 80 acres in the rural outskirts of Fontana known as "Breezy Hill." They enjoyed watching and caring for the cattle in their rented pasture. They had a big garden and shared the bounty from their garden with neighbors, friends, and the community food pantry.

Bill taught business classes as well as physical education. He had also taught a business course at a community college. He was also a guidance counselor, an assistant principal, principal, and coach. He coached many sports, basketball, football, track, and softball. While coaching at Chase, the football team went undefeated in 1973 and won the Kansas State Championship for A1 schools.

Bill had a great love of all sports. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and golfing. He was a die hard fan of the KC Chiefs, the KC Royals, and Baylor University He eagerly awaited the annual Army vs. Navy football game.

He was a member of the Osawatomie First United Methodist Church where he served on many committees. He was also a member of the Osawatomie Rotary Club where he had served as President and the Lions Club in Chase, Kansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister Anna Sue LaZier.

He is survived by his wife Kay of the home; daughter Jill and her husband Marc Dudley of Las Vegas, Nevada; son Bryan Rickman and his wife Kristen of Dover New Hampshire; one sister Rena Yocom of Gardner, Kansas; one brother Wayne Rickman of Aiken, South Carolina; 5 grandchildren Miranda, Grayson, Isabella, Jack, and Charlie; many other relatives and a host of friends.

Memorial service was held at 6:30 p.m., Friday, November 6, 2020 at the First United Methodist Church in Osawatomie. Visitation was at 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., prior to the memorial service. Private inurnment will take place at a later date at Fort Scott National Cemetery. Honorary urn bearers are Gary French, Dave French, Shane Stout, and Bart Needham. Contributions in memory of Bill are to the Fellowship of Christian Athletes or the Bill Rickman Scholarship Fund at Osawatomie High School and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.