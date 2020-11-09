Twenty-nine businesses participating this year.

The Rolla Downtown Business Association (RDBA) will launch the 2020 Shop Downtown Rolla for Christmas promotion on Saturday, Nov. 14.

The very popular promotion which rewards customers for shopping in the downtown businesses will continue through Saturday, December 12. Two lucky winners will receive $250 in Downtown Dollars when their names are drawn.

As shoppers spend $10 in any of the participating businesses, they may receive a punch on the free punch cards.

When the card has received five punches, the customer may enter to win one of the two drawings, by completing the simple entry form on the back and drop off at one of the three downtown banks, PCB, First State Community Bank or Southern Bank. The completed cards may be dropped off in person or at the drive through locations in downtown.

“We have 29 businesses participating this year which is more than ever before,” said RDBA president Lonna Sowers. “This is our way of thanking folks for shopping locally and supporting our downtown businesses.”

Participating businesses include -- Alex’s Pizza Palace, Alcion Smith - Paul Mitchell, Focus Stylist, Blossom Basket Florist, Crosshairs Barbershop, DiTrapani’s Italian Bistro, Elissa’s at Benton Square, Forgotten Finds, Hoppers Pub & Restaurant, Il Bacio Day Spa, John’s Firestone, Kent Jewelry, Murphy’s Hair Studio, NaCl+H2O, NAPA Auto Parts, Ozark Actors Theatre, PC Tech, Public House Brewing Company, Red Door Boutique, Red Door Clearance Corner, Red Door Gifts, Russ & Rena’s Place, Soda & Scoops on Route 66, Taco & Burrito Express, Taylor’s Jewelry, That 1 Store, The Purest Food Company, Three Sisters Resale & Consignment, University Book & Supply, Uptown Bridal & Florist.