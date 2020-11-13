Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN, for Loretta S. Klug, age 76, who passed away Wednesday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud, MN.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 17 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids, MN, for Loretta S. Klug, age 76, who passed away Wednesday after a long battle with Alzheimer’s at Talahi Care Center in St. Cloud, MN. Pastor David Hinz and Pastor John Beck will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids. Loretta was born March 25, 1944, in Minnewaukan, ND, to Laurice and Signe (Swenson) Ness. She graduated from Wadena High School in 1962 and married Donald Klug on Oct. 17, 1966, in Sisseton, SD. Loretta worked at Fingerhut and also did Daycare for many years. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Trinity Ladies Aid, and was a Girl Scout Leader. Loretta enjoyed gardening, watching birds, reading, camping, playing cards, shopping, crafts, baking and flowers. She loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loretta is survived by; her husband, Don of Sauk Rapids; daughters, Sheli Oliver (Dale Hoffman) of Upsala, MN, Brenda (Tim) Wilcox of Sauk Rapids, and Merrilee Ascheman (Scott Tostenson) of Clontarf, MN; sisters and brother, Connie Nelson of Brainerd, MN, Shari (Michael) Knoshaug of Williston, ND, and Larry (Cheryl) Ness of Benson, MN; grandchildren, Michael (Leisha) Wilcox, Tiffany Klug, Michelle (Derrick) Lass, Tanner Oliver, Tasha Oliver, Tabitha Oliver, and Joe Ascheman; and great-grandchildren, Adrea, Riley, Adelise, Jackson, Sullivan, and Peyton. She was preceded in death by; her parents; and infant daughter, Kristen Lori Klug. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Moments Hospice and Talahi Care Center staff. Obituary, Guest Book and Video Tribute available online: www.williamsdingmann.com.