Each year the St. James High School participates in a Thanksgiving Food Drive for the St. James Caring Center. Clubs helping Senior Beta, Student Council and Pay It Forward gathered in front of the St. James Caring Center truck for a photo, Executive Director Nancy Montgomery said.

Montgomery said the St. James Caring Center distributes food to families throughout the community, and it is especially important during the holiday season.

“What a wonderful group of students who are willing to gather food items and share with those in need,” she said.