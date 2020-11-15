A Stover man was seriously injured and charged with driving while intoxicated early Sunday morning after the vehicle he was driving overturned on Highway 5, just south of Sante Fe Trail in Morgan County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Todd Coston, 32, was heading south in a 2004 Chevrolet Silverado when he traveled off the right side of the road and into a ditch where the vehicle overturned. Coston was not reported to be wearing a safety device and was taken to Lake Regional Hospital by Lake West Ambulance to treat his injuries.

Coston was also charged with failure to drive on the right half of the roadway and driving without a valid license. The Chevrolet Silverado was totaled and towed from the scene.