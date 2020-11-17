Donna Mae Storsteen, 90, died Nov. 11, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND, due to declining health and complications of COVID-19.

Donna Mae Storsteen, 90, died Nov. 11, 2020, at the Eventide Heartland Care Center in Devils Lake, ND, due to declining health and complications of COVID-19. Public visitation will be from 3 until 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19 at Gilbertson Funeral Home of Devils Lake. Social distancing and masks are required. The memorial service will be private. Memorials may be directed to the Chain Lake Cemetery Fund, 1104C Agassiz Dr SE, Devils Lake, ND, 58301, or a charity of the donor’s choice. Donna Mae was born June 4, 1930, at her grandparents’ home in Crookston, MN, the daughter of Albert and Edythe (Haugen) Moen. Her mother died when she was six years old and her dad married Evelyn (Schlup) Hermanson, who later adopted Donna Mae and her two younger sisters. As a child, they lived in Webster, ND, and later on a farm near Lake Alice in Chain Lakes Township, where her father raised potatoes. She worked on the potato farm, and as a 16-year-old, cooked all summer for a road construction crew operated by her dad and uncle. In addition to attending school in Webster, she took correspondence classes while snowed in on the farm and attended high school in Duluth, MN, St. Mary’s Academy in Devils Lake and graduated high school from Churchs Ferry, ND, in 1948. Donna Mae then attended teacher’s college in Mayville, ND, and earned a nine-month teaching certificate. She taught for six years in various schools in the area, including a one-room schoolhouse. Donna Mae married Joel O. Storsteen on Oct. 17, 1951, at Chain Lake Lutheran Church, rural Churchs Ferry. She and Joel continued to live, work and farm in DeGroat Township until the flood waters of Devils Lake forced them from their beloved home and farm in 2010, when they moved to Devils Lake. Donna Mae was a member of Chain Lake Lutheran Church and active in all the various activities until it closed. She became and remained a member of Trinity-Bergen Lutheran Church in Starkweather, ND, until her death. She was a long-time member of Hoe and Hope Garden Club and neighborhood birthday club. She is survived by; her two daughters, Karen and her husband, James Hausmann, and Sandra and her husband, Bradley Bjerke; grandchildren, Thomas and his wife, Amanda Hausmann, Laura Hausmann and her husband, Samuel Benshoof, Steven Hausmann, Elsie and her husband, Kyle Schloegl, and Ethan Bjerke; her three great-grandsons, Ezra, Jake and Reece Hausmann; brothers-in-law, Rolf (Shirley) Storsteen, Daniel (Mary) Storsteen, Harold (Jeanie) Storsteen; and sisters-in-law, Beverly Storsteen and Lois (Orville) Hesch; along with nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by; her husband, Joel; her mothers, Edythe and Evelyn; her Dad, Albert and his wife, Adeline; sisters, Genese (Harold and Ann) Sorlie and Dorene “Dodie” (Rollie) Farbo; father and mother-in-law, Reverend Rasmus C. and Ida (Hoystad) Storsteen; brothers-in-law, Howard, Paul (Evelyn), Reuben, Bernard and Richard (Charlotte) Storsteen; and sister-in-law, Dorcas (Glenn) Wells. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Dr. Jackie Downs, all the individuals of Eventide Heartland Care Center, Pastor Rob Buechler and Pastor Dave Fix for all their care, respect and compassion.