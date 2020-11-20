H. Roger Stoe, 86, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway Medical Center, Fargo, ND.

H. Roger Stoe, 86, of Devils Lake, ND, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020, at Sanford on Broadway Medical Center, Fargo, ND. Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 20 from 4 - 7 p.m. at Gilbertson Funeral Home (social distancing will be observed). Burial will take place Saturday, Nov. 21 at 1:30 p.m. at the Devils Lake Cemetery. Friends and family are welcome to meet at Gilbertson Funeral Home at 12:30pm for the processional to the cemetery. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Roger (Bud) Stoe was born on June 30, 1934, in Devils Lake, the son of Helmer (Ham) and Amanda (Christianson) Stoe. The family lived for several years in Brinsmade, ND, before moving to Devils Lake in 1945, and then to the family farm south of Penn, ND, in 1949. Roger attended and graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1952. During his high school years, he was active in FFA, football and band. Roger was very proud of the fact that he was able to play in a football game opposite Roger Maris and talked about it often. Roger was united in marriage to Claudia Lee Watterson on May 27, 1955. They established their family home south of Penn near many members of the Stoe family. Roger was very proud of his heritage and the opportunity to farm and raise his family near the original family farmstead. Together they enjoyed square dancing, snowmobiling, and UND hockey games. Roger served as Clerk-Treasurer of the Pelican Township from 1958-1978, on the Agriculture Stabilization and Conservation Committee from 1972-1980, and was awarded the Outstanding Young Farmer award on Jan. 7, 1970. He also served on the Board of Deacons at St. Olaf Lutheran Church. A lifetime of memories and stories came from his love of hunting, fishing and golfing. He was always eager to host a hunting crew and formed many lasting friendships over the years. He was especially proud that his granddaughter, Beka, shared in his love of hunting and is able to hunt the same land he did for many years. After retirement, Roger and Claudia, lived in their RV full-time and would spend their winters heading south. He continued to perfect his golf game and through some degree of luck was able to achieve two hole in ones. As the waters of Devils Lake began to rise in 1993, he spent countless hours researching and supporting his neighbors in a quest for an outlet to relieve the many acres of farmland disappearing under water. Roger and Claudia were able to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Norway in 2015 to tour the country and research the lineage of the Stoe (Sto) family name. Roger would "talk your ear off" and will be sorely missed by the many who would listen. Roger is survived by; his wife of 65 years, Claudia; sons, Tom (Dawn) Stoe and Robert Stoe (both of Devils Lake); daughters, Dawn Hebert and Lynn (Doug) Synhorst (both of Fargo); five grandchildren, Michelle (Matt) Sagedahl, Dain (Abby) Synhorst, Beka (Bridger) Stoe, Riley Stoe and Dillon Hebert; as well as two great-granddaughters, Havin and Saylor Sagedahl. Roger was preceded in death by; his parents, Helmer and Amanda Stoe; sisters, MaryAnn Steinke and Evonne Bryl; and son, James Stoe.