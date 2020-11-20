Warren A. Anderson, 88, of Devils Lake, ND, (formerly Leeds, ND) passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital.

Warren A. Anderson, 88, of Devils Lake, ND, (formerly Leeds, ND) passed away on Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, at CHI, St. Alexius Health, Devils Lake Hospital. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. The Mass will be live-streamed at www.facebook.com/stjosephdvl. Walk through visitation will be held on Sunday, Nov. 22 from 3 until 5 p.m. at the Gilbertson Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be held on Monday at 2 p.m. at the St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, rural Leeds. Please keep your health and safety and that of others in mind when attending services. Masks and social distancing are required. Warren August Anderson was born on Aug. 13, 1932, on the farm at rural Leeds, to Casper and Anna (Willand) Anderson. He graduated from Leeds High School in 1950 and continued farming with his dad. Warren married the love of his life, Lucille Schmaltz, on June 6, 1956, in Minnewaukan, ND. They lived, worked and raised their four children on the farm at Leeds. Warren and Lucille moved to Devils Lake in 1994 when he stopped farming full-time (but he never really stopped). He was part of the harvest season this fall, which marked a 75th anniversary year of farming. Warren was always an active member of both the Leeds and the Devils Lake communities. He served on the Leeds School Board, Towner County Water Board, the Leeds Farmers Elevator Board, the Springfield Township Board. He was a Lions Club member and was an Honorary Farmer of the Leeds FFA. He was a member of St. Vincent de Paul Church and served on the church council. He was very active at the Devils Lake Senior Center and was a Meals On Wheels volunteer. He also enjoyed membership in the Eagles Club and Elks Lodges and a life member of the Odd Fellows. Warren loved farming and also enjoyed hunting, fishing, spending time with his grandchildren and playing cards. He was a people person and visiting with others seemed to feed his soul. He enjoyed watching sports and talking on the phone. We shall deeply miss our devoted husband, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather, brother and dear friend and neighbor. Warren is survived by; his wife, Lucille of 64 years; sons, Wade (Renae) Anderson, Harvey, ND, Kevin (Donna) Anderson, Leeds, and Dean (Robyn) Anderson, Cedar Falls, Iowa; daughter, Lori (Scott) Buchholtz, Carrington, ND; ten grandchildren, Nolan (Nichole) Anderson, Natalie Lindgren: Brady Anderson, Jason Ostwald: Nathaniel (Ariel James) Anderson, Sarah Anderson, Bryan (Cailey) Anderson: Dustin Buchholtz, Julie (Luke) Windholz and Allison (Zachary) Frisk; seven great-grandchildren, Brittany, Andrew, Bria, Everly, Kyah, Henry and Owen; brother, Lyle (Betty) Anderson, Devils Lake; sisters, Janet Carvell, Bismarck, ND, and Janice (Gordy) Persinger, Norton, KS; several nieces, nephews and their families; and life long friend, Wayne Brager. He was preceded in death by; his parents; sister, Lucille Anderson; special aunt, Dorothy Kitterman; grandson-in-law, Scott Lindgren; and brother-in-law, Al Carvell. Casket bearers will be; Warren’s grandsons, Nolan Anderson, Brady Anderson, Jason Ostwald, Nathaniel Anderson, Bryan Anderson and Dustin Buchholtz and also, Zachary Frisk, Andrew Ostwald and Jon Burkhart. Honorary bearers will be Warren’s remaining grandchildren and his great-grandchildren. Reading the Scriptures will be Scott Buchholtz. Gift bearers will be Natalie Lindgren and Allison Frisk. Music will be special recordings by Julie Windholz and Nathaniel Anderson and Ariel James; and soloist will be Peter A. Hager and organist will be JoDee Lagein.