The program will examine migratory maps and discuss different types of both Missouri’s migratory and resident birds. Some of the many common birds participants will get to know include the cardinal, Canada goose, and dark-eyed junco. Naturalists will also talk about birds that are rare sightings in Missouri such as the painted bunting as well as a cool vagrant brown booby.

Have you ever wondered where birds go during the winter season? Why do we see different birds during different seasons? Birds migrate to and from places all over the world, in some cases travelling thousands of miles to escape the cold.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is presenting Birds on the Move, a virtual program, on Monday, Nov. 23, from 6-7 p.m. Join MDC naturalists as they take a deep dive into a high-flying subject. They’ll explore how birds migrate, why they migrate, and how they know where they are going.

The program will examine migratory maps and discuss different types of both Missouri’s migratory and resident birds. Some of the many common birds participants will get to know include the cardinal, Canada goose, and dark-eyed junco. Naturalists will also talk about birds that are rare sightings in Missouri such as the painted bunting as well as a cool vagrant brown booby.

“You will also learn how you can get involved in birding with organizations such as the Missouri Birding Society, Missouri Young Birders Club, and the Great Missouri Birding Trail,” said MDC Naturalist Holly Balassi.

Finally, the program will cover citizen science opportunities like eBird, a free mobile app available for Android and iOS devices. For those interested in birding, eBird will track observations and catalog population numbers of countless bird species. “These are great opportunities for you to learn what you can do to help these amazing animals,” Balassi said.

Birds on the Move is a free virtual program open to all ages, but advanced online registration is required for each person attending at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zb5. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link 24 hours before the program.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.