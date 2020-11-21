Club Rodeo is a member of the Waynesville-St. Robert Chamber of Commerce. To mark the occasion, the chamber hosted a ribbon cutting Thursday.

Eric Ragain is holding the scissors, also present is Daniel Starnes and Crystal Pogue. Representing the chamber are ambassadors Laura Schoephorster and John Moore.

Club Rodeo is a family owned business that has been open since Nov. 5. Club Rodeo offers entertainment for residents with their completely remodeled country nightclub and relaxing piano bar.

Club Rodeo is open from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday. The businesses is open 4 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Friday, and 7 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Club Rodeo is located at 819 Highway Z, in St Robert. Residents can learn more at Clubrodeomidway.com.