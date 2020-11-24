Missouri University of Science and Technology announced that Dr. Yew San Hor, associate professor of physics, has been named on the annual Highly Cited Researchers 2020 list from Clarivate.

The highly anticipated annual list identifies researchers who demonstrated significant influence in their chosen field or fields through the publication of multiple highly cited papers during the last decade. Their names are drawn from the publications that rank in the top 1% by citations for field and publication year in the Web of Science citation index.

2020 marks the sixth year Hor’s research has landed him a spot on the list. Hor’s research is in experimental condensed matter physics. He explores novel solid-state bulk and nanostructured materials. His work has implications both for the basic scientific understanding of quantum materials and for future technological developments.

“Dr. Hor’s work has had an enormous impact on the field of topological materials,” says Dr. Thomas Vojta, Curators’ Distinguished Professor and chair of physics at S&T. “These materials promise to be useful as building blocks for quantum computers, efficient electronics components, catalysts, or magnetic storage media.”

This year’s Web of Science Group list includes 6,167 Highly Cited Researchers in various fields from more than 60 countries and regions.

“In the race for knowledge, it is human capital that is fundamental and this list identifies and celebrates exceptional individual researchers who are having a great impact on the research community as measured by the rate at which their work is being cited by others,” says David Pendlebury, senior citation analyst at the Institute for Scientific Information.

Also included in this year’s list are 66 Citation Laureates: individuals recognized by Clarivate, through citation analysis, as ‘of Nobel class’ and potential Nobel Prize recipients.

The full 2020 Highly Cited Researchers list and executive summary can be found online at https://recognition.webofscience.com/awards/highly-cited/2020.