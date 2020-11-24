Charles A. “Charlie” Morin, Sr., 61, passed away very unexpectedly at Vibra Hospital in Fargo, ND, due to complications from COVID-19.

Charles A. “Charlie” Morin, Sr., 61, passed away very unexpectedly at Vibra Hospital in Fargo, ND, due to complications from COVID-19. Charles was the son of the late Frank and Betty Morin, born on Feb. 4, 1959, in Devils Lake, ND. Services for Charlie was held on Sunday, Nov. 22 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with viewing at 5 p.m. and a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. with final review immediately followed the Rosary. Mass of Christian Burial was on Monday, Nov. 23 at 10 a.m. at the church with Revered Paul Schuster celebrating the Mass. Due to COVID-19 guidelines and restrictions set by the CDC and the North Dakota Department of Health the funeral Mass will be for the immediate family and honorary pallbearers only. The funeral service will be live-streamed for family and friends to watch as we say goodbye to our brother, father, uncle, friend and grandpa. He will be laid to rest by his father in St. Michael’s Cemetery. The sudden passing of our father, brother, uncle, grandpa, nephew and friend has left a hole in our hearts. Active Pallbearers: Dr. Leigh Jeanotte, Jeff Baker, Daniel Lohnes, Dana Lohnes, Doug Morin, Lane Adams Sr., Tony Delorme, Jacoby Smith, Clarence Morin and Johnny Gaking Jr. Urn Bearers for the Mass: Charlie’s sons, Chris, Nick, and Charles Jr. Honorary Pallbearers: Lifelong friends the Lohnes brothers (Doug, David, Daniel, Dana) and Jacob Abraham, Roland Johnson and Julie Johnson. Red Spirit Band members, Bentley Greybear Sr., Delmer YoungBird Sr. and the Spotted Horse brothers (deceased). Wahpeton Indian School Staff; Spirit Lake Head Start Staff; Tate Topa Tribal School Staff; Oberon School Staff; and special Tate Topa friends, Laurie LaRoque, Loretta Kraft, Sharon Cline-Thompson, Dr. Nadine Tepper, Connie Baker, Nelson family (Vi, Rhonda, Teresa, Frank, Dean, and Patty), Sheri Rebarchek and Darlene Wadsworth. Charlie was raised and grew up in the St. Michael area. He attended elementary school at the old Mission School. He attended high school at St. Mary’s Academy and graduated in 1977. Charles was committed to achieving his educational goals and dreams. He obtained his Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education in 2001, and then continued on to obtain his Master of Science Degree in Educational Administration in 2006. He also was working on his Ph.D in Education at UND at the time of his passing. He was a strong advocate for education; he believed in it wholeheartedly and gave advice openly to others. He encouraged others to pursue their dreams and goals to further their education. He would say, “If I could do it, anyone can”. In his spare time, Charlie enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved hunting, fishing, playing the guitar and jamming out with his band or simply playing the guitar for his grandchildren, he was also a great “Chef”. The family spent many summers at his house to celebrate the 4th of July where he would show off his grilling skills. He was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings and loved to watch them play. GO VIKES! Charlie had a heart of gold and helped anyone in need if he was able to, he will be greatly missed, forever loved and forever in the hearts of all his family. He leaves behind his beloved family; Bonnie Bull, his partner; sons and family, Chris and Penny, Nick and Sarah, Charles Jr. Morin and Scott Bull; daughters, Stevie and Elsie Bull; and godchild, Emma Cavanaugh-Thumb; grandchildren, Lily and Easton, Adonis and Aijdan, Channing and Kyrie and one on the way; brothers, Andrew and Kevin; sisters, Pat, Marsha, Debra and BoNita; aunt, Gloria Jetty; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews and relatives from the Turtle Mountains. Charlie was preceded in death by; his parents; sister, Mary Frances Herman; uncle and aunt, David and Vivian Jetty; aunts, Beatrice Abrahamson, Marie Baker, Doris Morin and Genevieve Jetty-Nash; nephews, Andrew Morin Jr. and Delano Gaking; niece Della Rose Felix; and other dear family members and friends. Thank you to everyone who helped the family at this difficult time. If we forgot to mention anyone it was not intentional as the family is going through a very hard time.