On 11/25/20, deputies conducted a suspicious person check at State Route J and State Highway 7. A deputy observed a male subject partially dressed in female clothing, hiding behind a gravel pile. The male was checked on and released at that time pending no action.

A short time later, callers advised dispatch a male matching the same description, was walking nude on State Route 7. Deputies were unable to locate the male however, due to previous contact, went to check his residence. Upon arrival deputies were unable to locate the male however located an illegal marijuana cultivation operation.

The male subject was later located. During a consent search of the residence, deputies sized approximately 278 marijuana plants in different stages, THC wax, and Butane Hash Oil Extraction equipment. It was later learned; the male was not nude but wearing “skimpy” undergarments. The male suspect was released pending further investigation. Charges are expected in the future.