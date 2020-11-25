Jerry was born on March 25, 1944 and went to be with God on Thursday, November 19, 2020.

He was a unique religious man who was a member of the Covenant Church of Mt. Vernon. Who lived a great life. God gave him Iris, his best friend and wife, that he took care of her for the last 42 years.

He was lucky enough to have four daughters, Colista, Melissa, Patricia and Marcella, also 17 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There will not be any services (Jerry’s wishes) in place of flowers/food, please have dessert in Jerry’s honor, think of him with a smile and chocolate was his favorite.

Services are under the direction of the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home in Mt. Vernon, Missouri.