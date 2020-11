In response to increasing cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, the Missouri Department of Conservation announced that all managed waterfowl hunts are now designated COVID-19 Red Level.

The move went into effect Wednesday, and is based on the recent Executive Order 20-19 from Governor Mike Parson extending the state of emergency in Missouri through March 31, 2021, along with consultations with local health departments, and concern for staff and public safety, according to the department.

Earlier this year, MDC modified the 2020-2021 waterfowl managed hunt process to assure the safety of hunters and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic. MDC set the following procedural levels for each conservation area: Red (most restrictive), Orange, Yellow, and Green (least restrictive).

The move to COVID-19 Red Level applies to all managed waterfowl hunts at the following MDC conservation areas: B.K. Leach, Columbia Bottom, Duck Creek, Eagle Bluffs, Fountain Grove, Four Rivers, Grand Pass, Marais Temps Clair, Montrose, Nodaway Valley, Otter Slough, Ted Shanks, and Ten Mile Pond.

Under the COVID-19 Red Level, the following apply:

• No poor line or vacancy filling,

• No staff-hunter contact,

• No facility use allowed,

• 100% reservation allocation for residents only through in-season draw,

• Non-residents only allowed to hunt with resident who has drawn a reservation,

• Hunt positions will be pre-assigned.

MDC asks all hunters that have drawn a hunting reservation to go to this website and do the steps listed below: huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-managed-hunts

1. Use the pill number to find the respective hunting location on reservation date.

2. Find a map of the hunting location.

3. Print off the Daily Waterfowl Hunting Tag (Green Card) and bring it on the hunt date.

4. Review the Red Level Procedures.

5. Review the area-specific regulations.

6. Hunters do not need to show up at the Draw Time and can simply go straight to the hunting location no earlier than the established draw time found at: huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-waterfowl-draws/waterfowl-area-draw-times

7. The reservation holder must be present with the hunt party at all times in Red level.

Throughout the season, procedures could change with limited time to notify hunters. To receive updates as quickly as possible, hunters should subscribe to the “Waterfowl” email update list at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/MODC/subscriber/topics.

MDC has designated the following staff to answer questions hunters may have:

• Statewide -- Joel Porath at 573-522-4115 ext. 3188

• North Zone -- Chris Freeman at 660-646-6122 or Craig Crisler at 660-446-3371

• Middle Zone -- Luke Wehmhoff at 573-624-5821 ext. 4662, Gary Calvert at 636-441-4554 ext. 4180

• South Zone -- Joel Porath at 573-522-4115 ext. 3188

Get more information online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/waterfowl/waterfowl-managed-hunts