A new race track is making its way to the lake as Ozarks International Raceway has officially been announced.

A new race track is making its way to the lake as Ozarks International Raceway has officially been announced. Opening in Gravois Mills in 2021, the 3.98 mile track will be open to all types of races and the race garage will host 58 cars at a time. In a recent Facebook post, the Raceway stated the following stats about the project:

"Here are a few details on the facility:

- Location: Gravois Mills, MO, near Highway 135 and Highway J

- Opening date: summer of 2021

- It will be paved (the first layer is already done!)

- It will be open to ALL types of cars/motorcycles

- We are looking at doing drift events but we are not sure when

- We will have track days, a racing school, lapping days/nights, Time Attack, the possibility to rent the track, and everything you can think of!

- The track is approximately 3.9 miles / 19 corners"

The first layer of paving is complete at the raceway with more information to come very soon.