A Pleasant Hill, Mo., man was killed early Monday morning in an accident on Highway 5 in Camden County, just south of the Highway 7 south junction.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Robert Goin, 29, was southbound in a 2000 Ford F250 when he failed to negotiate a curve. The vehicle crossed the center line and struck a delineator post before Goin overcorrected and traveled off the right side of the road where his vehicle struck an embankment and overturned.

Goin was pronounced dead on the scene by Camden County Medical Examiner Crystal Lloyd and his body has been transported to Hedges-Scott Funeral Home. His next of kin has been notified.

The Ford F250 was totaled and towed from the scene. The Highway Patrol was assisted by the Camden County Sheriff's Office and according to the patrol, this is Troop F's third fatality in November and 69th overall for the year.