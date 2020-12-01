Nearly 4,000 deer were snagged during Missouri's late youth portion of deer hunting season Nov. 27-29.

Youth hunters harvested 3,899 deer, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Conservation. Of the harvested deer, hunters from ages 6-15 got 1,433 antlered bucks, 520 button bucks and 1,946 does.

The counties for the late youth portion with most success were Osage with 90 deer harvested, Pike with 87 and Franklin with 72.

In 2019, the harvest total for the late youth portion was 1,950 with 771 antlered bucks, 204 button bucks and 975 does, according to MDC's report.

Missouri's 2020 deer hunting totals

As of Monday, 255,402 deer have been harvested for all seasons, per the Missouri Department of Conservation.

Great weather helped make this an impressive harvest, said Jason Isabelle, MDC Cervid Program Supervisor.

“The weather for most of the late youth portion was great this year,” he said. “Pleasant conditions struck a nice balance between being cool enough to encourage deer movement, but comfortable enough for young hunters to be out in the field.”

Isabelle also said that during shorter portions of firearms deer season, weather has an especially important effect on the harvest.

For ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the MDC website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

Archery deer season runs through Jan. 15, 2021. The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 4-6 followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 26 through Jan. 5, 2021.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2020FDT.pdf.