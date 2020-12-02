An Iberia man was injured and charged with driving while intoxicated Tuesday afternoon when his vehicle traveled off Highway 42, just east of Pearl Street in Miller County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, 29-year-old Calvin Rogers was heading east in a 2008 Ford Escape when he crossed the center of the roadway, ran off the left side of the road, struck a trash can, went up a curb and traveled through a garden area before returning to the road. Rogers had minor injuries and was released for medical treatment, being transported by ambulance to Lake Regional Hospital.

The Ford Escape had moderate damage and was towed from the scene.